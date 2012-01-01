B100 & Valentine's Day

B100 and London Drugs present a Valentines Goodie Bag!  Go to our fan facebook page and like our page for a chance to win! Or listen for the Cue-to-call starting February 10th and all weekend long for your chance to win a bag full of goodies from the London Drugs Cosmetics Counter.  It includes:

-an oversized bag from Elizabeth Arden

- Eau de Toilette and hair and body shampoo from Azzaro "Wanted"

- Vichy Quenching Mineral Mask

- Eau de parfum from Nina Ricci "L'Extase"

- Clarins Paris Self Tanning Milky Lotion

- Prevage from Elizabeth Arden, City Smart Sunscreen Lotion

- Biotherm Homme Aquapower

- Clarins Paris Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil

Grand prize draw on Tuesday, February 14th with Goodmorning Kamloops Cheryl & Rich

