B100 has teamed up with Nootka Marine Adventures to give you the fishing trip of a lifetime. You and a a guest will stay at the Nootka Sound Resort with three full days of guided fishing, four nights accommodation including meals and wine with dinner. Plus filleting, vacuum packing and packaging of your catch. An incredible fishing adventure on the west coast of Vancouver Island valued at over $8000.00. Draw will be made live on CFJC's Midday show with Susan Edgell on March 3rd, 2017. Click here to enter: http://cfjctoday.com/fishing-trip-contest

***Trip does not include travel to Vancouver Island, fishing licenses or gratuities for the staff and guide. Must be used during the 2017 season