B100 & Hello Baby

B100 is proud to present "Hello Baby." Do you have children under the age of 5 or are expecting a new baby? Then Hello Baby Fair is the place for you. Feb. 26th at Sahali Mall join local vendors, doulas, sleep training and breastfeeding consultants and receive great information and resources for your growing family. Also learn about pre and postnatal health and fitness and enter to win over 1500 hundred dollars in incredible door prizes. There will be lots of fun and entertainment for the entire family.Visit  Eventbrite.ca today to register!!

 

Station Frequencies

91.1

Logan Lake

91.5

Sun peaks

99.5

Merritt

100.1

Kamloops

101.1

Chase / Shuswap

102.9

Clearwater

104.5

Pritchard
   

 