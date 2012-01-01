B100 & ABC Family Literacy Day

B100 is proud to support the ABC Family Literacy Day on Saturday, January 21st at the Henry Grube Education Centre 245 Kitchener Cres.  A free, fun family day 9am - 12:30pm with this year's theme "Under the Sea."  Join many local celebrities like this year's MC Bill O'Donovan from CFJC-TV.  There will be storytellers and entertainers, tons of interactive stations, the physical literacy room, face painting, crafts and lots more.  Stay as long as you like and everyone leaves with a book!  For more details http://www.kamloops.ca/events/abcfamilyliteracyday.shtml#.WHaDUX2ZO0g

 

Station Frequencies

91.1

Logan Lake

91.5

Sun peaks

99.5

Merritt

100.1

Kamloops

101.1

Chase / Shuswap

102.9

Clearwater

104.5

Pritchard
   

 