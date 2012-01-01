B100 is proud to support the ABC Family Literacy Day on Saturday, January 21st at the Henry Grube Education Centre 245 Kitchener Cres. A free, fun family day 9am - 12:30pm with this year's theme "Under the Sea." Join many local celebrities like this year's MC Bill O'Donovan from CFJC-TV. There will be storytellers and entertainers, tons of interactive stations, the physical literacy room, face painting, crafts and lots more. Stay as long as you like and everyone leaves with a book! For more details http://www.kamloops.ca/events/abcfamilyliteracyday.shtml#.WHaDUX2ZO0g