B100 & Our Christmas Toy House's

B100 has teamed up with Rona once again this year, for the our Christmas Toy Houses and we need your help.  Please drop off a new unwrapped gift at one of our locations and help put a smile on a child's face this Christmas!  All toys and gifts are given to Christmas Amalgamated to be distributed to those in need this holiday season.   Special thanks to Rona, The Fox N Hounds Pub and Zimmer Autosport for their help setting up, plus a big thank you to our toy house locations. Here's where the Toy Houses are located this year:

Aberdeen Mall

Save-On Foods

Kamloops Ford Lincoln

North Hills Mall

Aberdeen Canadian Tire

Sahali Centre Mall

B100's Christmas Amalgamated Toy House Campaign.

iPhone Android Blackberry
Cheryl & Rich
Venture Kamloops Linkup
Test a Wine SLS
Petland's Pet Tip of the Week
Frankly Coffee - Coffee Drops
Opus Vancouver
Western Canada Theatre

Station Frequencies

91.1

Logan Lake

91.5

Sun peaks

99.5

Merritt

100.1

Kamloops

101.1

Chase / Shuswap

102.9

Clearwater

104.5

Pritchard
   

 