B100 has teamed up with Rona once again this year, for the our Christmas Toy Houses and we need your help. Please drop off a new unwrapped gift at one of our locations and help put a smile on a child's face this Christmas! All toys and gifts are given to Christmas Amalgamated to be distributed to those in need this holiday season. Special thanks to Rona, The Fox N Hounds Pub and Zimmer Autosport for their help setting up, plus a big thank you to our toy house locations. Here's where the Toy Houses are located this year:



Aberdeen Mall

Save-On Foods

Kamloops Ford Lincoln

North Hills Mall

Aberdeen Canadian Tire

Sahali Centre Mall



