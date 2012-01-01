B100 Presents Operation Red Nose

B100, CFJC-TV, ICBC, and the Kamloops RCMP present Operation Red Nose, your by donation designated driver service available every weekend during the holiday season, except Christmas weekend.  They are looking volunteers, so if you can lend a hand, visit the downtown detachment of the RCMP, or the North Shore Community Policing Office, and fill out the forms.  For more info, call 250-320-0650, or email Katie Klassen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..  First rides start on November 25th. 

 

Station Frequencies

91.1

Logan Lake

91.5

Sun peaks

99.5

Merritt

100.1

Kamloops

101.1

Chase / Shuswap

102.9

Clearwater

104.5

Pritchard
   

 